Shubham Sharma replaces injured Parth Rekhade in Indian U-23 squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup

All-rounder Shubham Sharma has been called into the Indian Under-23 squad as a replacement for injured Parth Rekhade for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which is being held in Bangladesh.

Rekhade sustained a ball blow to his little finger while bowling his fourth over during India’s Group B game against Nepal at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar on Thursday.

Now, the scans have revealed that Rekhade has a fracture-dislocation of his right finger and, therefore, he will miss the remainder of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Shubham Sharma as replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India’s squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed via a press release on Friday.

Shubham, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic tournaments, has appeared in 29 first-class matches and 12 List A games.

Meanwhile, India U-23 will next lock horns with Bangladesh U-23 in their Group B clash at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan on Saturday.