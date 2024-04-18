Shubman Gill Blasts GT Batters After Team Records Its Lowest Total In IPL Against DC

Following the defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill said that his team's batting was very average. A brilliance of DC bowlers followed by cameos from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope guided the side to a six-wicket victory against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-hand opener asserted that the wicket was alright but if you look at some of wickets it had nothing to do with the pitch. "Our batting was very average, and it is important to move on and come back strong. The wicket was alright, if you see some of the dismissals, it had nothing to do with the pitch.

Poor shot selection I would say. When the opposition are chasing 89, unless someone takes a double hat-trick, the opposition will always be in the game. This is just the halfway mark of the season for us, we have won 3 and hopefully we win another 5-6 from the next 7 like in the last couple of years," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, DC elected to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) top-scored for Gujarat and only three batters could touch the double figures as Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11) delivered fiery spells to end GT's innings for 89 in 17.3 overs.

In the run-chase, Jake Fraser Mcgurk (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) started of well. But DC lost some wickets. However, skipper Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) made sure that DC ended on a winning note in 8.5 overs with six wickets to spare.

Pant secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant glovework.

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. GT is at the seventh spot in the table, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.