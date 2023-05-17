Shubman Gill Can Become As Big As Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar, Says Ex-India Batter

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill is in the form of his life in Indian Premier League 2023. He has struck a double hundred in ODIs, a T20I ton in 2023 before he hit a fine IPL ton, his first in the T20 championship, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Gill smashed a 58-ball 101 to guide GT to a 32-run win and won praise from all quarters. Thanks to this knock, Gill is now on number 2 spot in the Orange Cap race with a total of 576 runs from 13 matches. Faf du Plessis leads the race with 631 runs from 12 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal, another standout performer this season, is on number 3 with 575 runs in 13 matches.

High praise for Shubman Gill

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa feels that Uthappa can be as good as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in times to come. Speaking to Zee News English over a virtual call, Uthappa said, "I see potential in Shubman Gill to be as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He has a phenomenal player, who has got an exceptional form. He is playing great cricket at the moment.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill are next big things in Indian cricket

Uthappa also said that he expects Both Gill and Jaiswal to play for India together soon. "I certainly feel and believe that Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are two next big things in Indian cricket," said Uthappa. Like Gill, Jaiswal has also struck an IPL hundred this season and was very close to another against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in which he missed the three-figure mark by just 2 runs, going back unbeaten after winning the game for Rajasthan Royals. The shots that Jaiswal displayed on that night were extra-ordinary. Apart from the strokemaking, what stood out was the confidence with which he played in that innings.