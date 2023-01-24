Shubman Gill equals HUGE Record of Babar Azam with Century in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill continued his brilliant run of form scoring another century in ODI cricket in the 3rd match between India and New Zealand. The 23-year-old scored an explosive 112 runs off just 78 deliveries smashing 13 fours and 5 sixes. Gill's innings of 112 in the third match wrote his name in the history books of cricket as he equaled Babar Azam's record of scoring the most runs in a 3-match bilateral ODI series. Pakistan captain Babar had scored 360 runs against West Indies in 2016 to become the batter with most runs against the opposition in a 3-match ODI series. On Tuesday (January 24), Gill equaled Babar's record of 360 runs in 3 games against the same opposition.

List of batters with most runs in a bilateral 3-match ODI series

360 Babar Azam vs WI 2016

360 Shubman Gill vs NZ 2023

349 Imrul Kayes vs Zim 2018

342 Quinton de Kock vs Ind 2013

330 Martin Guptill vs Eng 2013

Babar Azam has been selected in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for the fourth time since 2017 (second time as captain) and first time in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/kqKKtvEDsc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 24, 2023

In the second ODI match, Gill scored 40 off 53 as India chased a more than easy target of just 109 runs in 50 overs. In the first match, Gill created history becoming the youngest and latest batter to score a double-hundred in ODI cricket. He scored 208 off 149 balls toying with the New Zealand bowling attack. (More to follow)