Shubman Gill Needs To Do THIS To Topple Babar Azam and Become World No. 1 Batter

Indian batter Shubman Gill struck form in the last match of Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2023 as he struck a brilliant ton vs Bangladesh. Shubman has getting starts and scoring the odd fifty every now and then in ODIs. But India needed him to smash the big hundreds. If he stays in ton-making form, the Indian dressing room will be a happy space. during the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Gill has the golden chance to become the World No 1 batter in the upcoming ODI series. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the World No 1 with 857 points. Shubman is second with 814. If Shubman scores 200 runs in the three ODIs vs Australia, he will become the World No 1, toppling Babar at the top.

Shubman has been picked for all the 3 ODIs vs Australia. He is expected to feature in all three games for India vs the Aussies.

Shubman has become an all-format batter for India in the last couple of years. He has played 18 Tests, 33 ODIs and 11 T20Is. His numbers in the ODI format has been the most impressive as the batter has already smashed 1,739 runs in 33 matches at a staggering average of 64.41 with strike rate of 102.05. He has also hit 5 tons and 8 fifties. He also has a ODI double hundred to his name.

The 24-year-old is billed as the next Indian batting great, following the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman still has a long way to go in Test cricket as his average has dipped to poor 32 in the last one year due to average show in the red-ball cricket.

Shubman had struck a brilliant 121 off 133 balls in the chase of 266 runs vs Bangladesh. However, it went in vain as Bangladesh managed to defend the target and win the match by 6 runs. That result did not have any effect on India as they had already booked their place in the final of the tournament. In the final, Shubman stroked 27 off 19 balls that included 6 fours as India chased down 51-run target given by Sri Lanka in just 6.1 overs.