Shubman Gill On India’s Shocking T20I Loss To Zimbabwe: 'Should Have Stayed Till The End'

India faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first T20I of a five-match series in Harare. The second-string squad, led by Shubman Gill, faltered in their chase of a modest target of 116, losing the match by 13 runs. Gill expressed his disappointment after the defeat, emphasizing the importance of his presence at the crease until the end.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shubman Gill highlighted the team's shortcomings. "We bowled pretty well, but we let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty," he admitted. "We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting, but it didn't pan out that way."

Gill's frustration was evident as he reflected on the match's turning points. "Halfway through, we had lost 5 wickets. It would have been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and how the rest of the match unfolded. There was a bit of hope for us, but when you're chasing 115 and your number 10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong."

India's chase started disastrously with the early loss of Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting at number three, managed only 7 runs off 9 balls. Debutant Riyan Parag, unable to replicate his IPL form, departed for 2 off 3 balls. Rinku Singh also failed to contribute, getting out for a two-ball duck.

Another debutant, Dhruv Jurel, scored 6 runs off 14 balls before being caught. Throughout this collapse, Shubman Gill tried to anchor the innings but was eventually bowled by Sikandar Raza for 31 off 29 balls. His dismissal significantly tilted the game in Zimbabwe's favor.

Washington Sundar put up a fight, scoring 27 off 34 balls, but his efforts were insufficient to steer India to victory. This defeat marked Zimbabwe's first win over India in T20Is after eight years. Their last victory against India came in 2016 when MS Dhoni's side lost the series opener. India also faced a defeat against Zimbabwe in 2015.

The second T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue, the Harare Sports Club, on Sunday, July 7. The Indian team will be eager to bounce back and rectify their mistakes to level the series.