Shubman Gill or KL Rahul? Who will Rohit Sharma replace in playing XI? Wasim Jaffer answers

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Following his underwhelming batting display in the two-Test series in Bangladesh, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer predicts that interim Indian skipper KL Rahul would be removed from the starting XI for the forthcoming four-match home Test series against Australia. Only 22, 23, 10, and 2 were all that Rahul could muster in the two Tests he played against Bangladesh. Notably, the Indian opener has only scored 137 runs at an average of 17.13 in four Test matches in 2022.

"KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way," Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.

