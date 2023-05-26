Shubman Gill Unfollows Sara Ali Khan Ahead Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 But THIS Video Has Fans Confused, WATCH

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is on the cusp of becoming the youngest winner of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Orange Cap. Gill needs just nine more runs to surpass Faf du Plessis on top of IPL 2023 Orange Cap table and he can achieve this feat as GT take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

However, what has got the fans buzzing is news off the field with Gill unfollowing Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on social media. It was rumoured that Shubman Gill had been dating Sara Ali Khan after the couple were clicked having a romantic dinner in Dubai earlier this year and have been seen travelling together on plane as well.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have also continually responded with cryptic answers in various interviews, hinting at their relationship status. However, now it seems like Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have called it quits.

According to report, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have unfollowed each other on social media. As per reports, fans first noticed this change and have since been speculating about what went wrong between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill.

Now, an old video of Shubman Gill addressing his dating rumours is going viral on social media as well. Shubman Gill had appeared on a Punjabi chat show, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’. In the show, the cricketer was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood. Shubman took Sara Ali Khan’s name.

He was then asked whether he was dating ‘Sara,’ to which he replied, ‘May be’. Host Sonam Bajwa then further asked him to reveal the truth and said, “Sara ka sara sach bolo,” to which Shubman answered, “sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not.”

Shubman Gill was earlier romantically linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Multiple reports suggested that Shubman Gill left her for Sara Ali Khan, while some still believe that he is good friends with both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan.

Shubman Gill recently, on Instagram, also posted a ‘thirst trap’ picture of himself. Gill is the leading run-scorer for defending champions GT with 722 runs in 15 matches so far with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name so far. Du Plessis is leading the run-scoring charts with 730 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023.