Shubman Gill Breaks Multiple Records Even After Missing Out On 5th ODI Century In India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

At the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Shubman Gill showcased his brilliance once again, propelling India towards a commanding total against the West Indies in the 3rd ODI. After a brief period of low scores, Gill's majestic knock of 85 off 92 balls not only set the stage for India's triumph but also etched his name in the record books. Partnering with the explosive Ishan Kishan, Gill orchestrated a scintillating partnership of 142 runs, with Kishan himself notching up an impressive 77 runs in just 64 balls, marking his third consecutive half-century of the series. Following Kishan's lead, Gill also achieved the milestone, indicating his remarkable consistency and form.

The young Indian opener displayed glimpses of a potential century, but fate had other plans, and he fell just short of the landmark. Nevertheless, his knock of 85 propelled him to a momentous world record, surpassing Pakistan's Iman-UI-Haq's four-year feat. With an outstanding total of 1437 runs in just 27 ODI innings at an astounding average of 62.48, Gill now stands as the record holder for the most runs after the first 27 ODI innings.

Had Gill managed to complete his century, he would have broken Shikhar Dhawan's record for the fastest Indian to score five ODI centuries, missing the record by a mere 15 runs. Quinton de Kock still holds the world record, achieving his fifth ODI ton in a breathtaking 19 innings. Nevertheless, Gill's accomplishments remain a testament to his extraordinary talent and potential.

Earlier this year, Gill had already made headlines by becoming the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to reach 1,000 ODI runs, accomplishing this feat in just 19 innings, on par with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Only Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan has reached this milestone faster, achieving it in 18 innings. Gill's impressive achievements now place him among elite Indian batsmen, with only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan following closely, both taking 24 innings to reach the 1,000-run mark.

In the 3rd ODI against the West Indies, Gill's attacking approach from the outset and his pivotal partnership with Ishan Kishan demonstrated his maturity as a batsman. Even though he missed out on his fifth century, Gill's knock proved to be a game-changer, firmly establishing his position as a crucial asset to the Indian cricket team.