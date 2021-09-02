हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla's demise

Sidharth Shukla’s old tweet for MS Dhoni goes viral after actor’s sudden death – check out

Sidharth Shukla had shared a heartwarming message last year when Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket on India's Independence Day 2020.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left his fans, his colleagues and the general public in India shell shocked. Earlier today (September 2), the 'Balika Vadhu' actor passed away because of a suspected heart attack. Ever since the news of his death surfaced, social media went on a nostalgic mode with several of his old posts, tweets, messages being shared.

The Big Boss 13 winner died in Mumbai’s Cooper hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Notably, Sidharth was a big fan of MS Dhoni and his old tweet for the former India skipper has resurfaced on the internet and it is going viral.

Shukla had shared a heartwarming message last year when wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket on India's Independence Day 2020.

Shukla wrote, "There will be a lot of players & captains bt there can never b another #Dhoni..D man who always lead frm d front ..many play fr records you played to win and made records....India will miss you terribly.Thank you #MSDhoni & #Raina for your immense contribution to Team India !"

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fraternity condoled the death of the TV actor.

Sidharth became a household name after winning Big Boss and made an appearance in a reality show hosted by Madhuri Dixit. He was last seen in the third season of the Alt Balaji web series 'Broken... but Beautiful'.

