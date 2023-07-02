trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629605
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings TNPL 2023 Match No. 24 Livestreaming & Dream11 Prediction: When And Where To Watch SMP vs LKK LIVE In India

Here's all you need to know about the all-important match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Siechem Madurai Panthers are set to face Lyca Kovai Kings in match no. 24 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on Sunday. Kings have already qualified for the contest whereas Panthers can win this one and make sure they also compete in the playoffs.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will be played?


The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Lyca Kovai Kings will be played on July 2, Sunday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will start at 3:15 PM IST on July 2, Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: J Suresh Kumar

Batters: Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan (c)

All-rounders: Swapnil Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan (vc), S Sujay

Bowlers: Gurjapneet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth and M Mohammed

Which TV channels will broadcast Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Lovai Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Lovai Kings match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

