As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 approaches, cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for a thrilling five-match Test series between India and Australia. Set to begin on November 22 in Perth, the series promises high stakes, especially for India’s key bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who will be under intense scrutiny. But what has recently captured attention is the strategic approach unveiled by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who revealed Australia’s master plan to neutralize Bumrah – a bowler they consider their “biggest threat.”

Australia’s Strategic Planning: Targeting Bumrah

In a conversation with JioCinema, Doull explained how Australia’s entire game plan revolves around one central goal – keeping Jasprit Bumrah quiet. This strategy hinges on their anticipation of Bumrah’s pivotal role in India’s bowling attack, particularly in the grueling conditions of Australian pitches. Doull emphasized that the key to Australia's strategy lies in the scheduling of the series, a move that puts Bumrah in a challenging position. “What Australia has done smartly is scheduling. They know that while the batters will play a part, the biggest threat to them is Jasprit Bumrah,” said Doull. The opening Test in Perth, followed by the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide and the iconic Boxing Day Test in Gabba, is a deliberate attempt to test Bumrah on some of the toughest and fastest pitches in the world.

The Heat of Perth: The First Test Challenge

The series opener in Perth promises to be a baptism by fire for India. Known for its fast, bouncy nature, the Perth pitch will demand that Bumrah bowl numerous overs, particularly in the scorching heat. This will be a critical test for Bumrah, who is expected to shoulder much of the bowling burden. Doull suggests that Australia has carefully selected Perth for the opening match to wear Bumrah down physically and mentally, forcing him to bowl longer spells under intense pressure.

With no Mohammed Shami in the Indian squad and Mohammed Siraj struggling to find his best rhythm, India could find themselves leaning heavily on Bumrah during the early stages of the series. As the series progresses, particularly in the subsequent Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, Bumrah will face even more challenges.

The Pink Ball Test: A New Element

The second Test, scheduled for Adelaide, introduces the Pink Ball – a key factor in Australia’s strategy. The Pink Ball Test is known for its unpredictable conditions and can offer more assistance to the seamers during the twilight hours. This gives Australia another opportunity to push Bumrah to his limits, making him bowl long spells under varying conditions. The combination of pressure and fatigue could potentially take its toll on the Indian pacer, forcing India to rely on other options.

The Gabba: Another Test for Bumrah

Brisbane’s Gabba, another of Australia’s formidable grounds, will further challenge Bumrah. Historically, the Gabba pitch has favored seamers, with the conditions offering pace and bounce early on. This will require Bumrah to deliver an even greater workload, intensifying the physical toll of the first few matches. Doull’s analysis underscores how the first three Tests, in particular, are designed to test Bumrah’s endurance and stamina. He believes that by the time the series progresses to the later stages, Australia will look to exploit any signs of fatigue in India’s most potent weapon.

Bumrah’s Past Record in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah’s record in Australia speaks volumes about his potential to thrive in challenging conditions. In the 2018/19 and 2020/21 series, Bumrah played a vital role in India’s historic triumphs. Despite missing the final match in the 2020/21 series due to injury, Bumrah’s earlier performances – including a stunning 6 for 33 in Melbourne – were key to India’s success. Over seven Test matches in Australia, Bumrah picked up 32 wickets at an impressive average of 21.25. His ability to extract bounce and swing in Australian conditions has made him a match-winner for India. However, the upcoming series could prove to be his most challenging yet. With the Australian team deliberately putting Bumrah under pressure, India will need to find other ways to combat Australia’s aggressive strategy, especially with key bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep yet to prove themselves on Australian soil.