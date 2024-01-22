Team India take on England in a five-match Test series from January 25. Both India and England will look to strengthen/improve their position on the World Test Championships (WTC) standings. Team India have begun their practice for the series. India captain Rohit Sharma practiced at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium while rest of the team has already reached Hyderabad where the first Test is to be played and are training over there. Jio Cinema expert Zaheer Khan spoke on how Rohit has contributed towards India's Test development.

Rohit Sharma's Leadership Influence:

Zaheer Khan began by highlighting Rohit Sharma's undeniable influence on the entire team, emphasising the significance of communication in his captaincy. According to Zaheer, Rohit instills confidence in every player, bringing out their best on the field. Drawing parallels to Rohit's leadership during the World Cup, Zaheer commended his ability to lead by example, stating that when a leader 'walks the talk,' it enhances the overall efficiency of the group. "He (Rohit) walks the talk. When you have a leader walking the talk, it gives you better efficiency within the whole group. So, I think he’s a proven leader," said Zaheer to Jio Cinema.

Rohit Sharma as an Opener in Tests:

Discussing Rohit's role as a Test opener, Zaheer pointed out the batter's remarkable performances in challenging conditions. He acknowledged Rohit's adaptability, particularly in England, where he demonstrated a refined technique in leaving the ball. Zaheer recalled a pivotal innings in Chennai, where Rohit played a match-defining knock, contributing significantly to India's success. This adaptability and determination showcased Rohit's prowess as a top-order batsman.

Strategic Planning for the Five-Test Series:

As the upcoming series against England unfolds as a five-Test affair, Zaheer emphasized the strategic challenges that both Rohit Sharma and the English captain would face. According to Zaheer, Rohit, in collaboration with Rahul Dravid and the selectors, needs to meticulously plan the rotation of players. The extended series demands astute tactical decisions, with a focus on utilizing resources effectively in varying conditions. Zaheer predicted that both teams would be strategically rotating players to ensure optimal impact from each individual.