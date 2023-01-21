SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SIX vs THU Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 50 in Sydney, 1305PM IST, January 21

The Big Bash League (BBL) is at the business end of the tournament and we have a superb match coming up next as Sydney Thunder take on Sydney Sixers on Saturday, January 19. Sixers are well and truly on course to the playoffs while Thunder with 12 points will be more desperate for a win today. Sixers sit with 17 points at second spot in the points table. Sixers will be happy to know that Steve Smith has come into such a brilliant form and would be hoping that he makes things easy for them in the Sydney derby today.

Not to forget, each match from here will be special for Daniel Christian, who announced today that he will be retiring at the end of this BBL season. He said that he will keep his thank you speech for the final and hopefully the team can go on to win the championship.

Coming to the match, Thunder will be hoping their stars step up and win the match for them. The likes of David Warner, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir need to step on the gas and deliver a good show and hopefully a victory for the Thunder. If they win today, Thunder will jump to third point in the points table, above Melbourne Renegades. Perth Scorchers currently lead the table with 20 points.

SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction

WICKET-KEEPERS:Josh Philippe, Mike Gilkes

BATSMEN: David Warner, Alex Hales, Steve Smith

ALL-ROUNDERS: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

BOWLERS: Ben Drawshuis, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, N McAndrew

SIX vs THU Predicted Playing XI:

Sydney Sixers Probable XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy

SydneyThunder probable XI: Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Brendan Doggett