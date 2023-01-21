topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BIG BASH LEAGUE 2022-23

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SIX vs THU Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 50 in Sydney, 1305PM IST, January 21

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL match no. 50 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIX vs THU, Sydney Sixers Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SIX vs THU Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 50 in Sydney, 1305PM IST, January 21

The Big Bash League (BBL) is at the business end of the tournament and we have a superb match coming up next as Sydney Thunder take on Sydney Sixers on Saturday, January 19. Sixers are well and truly on course to the playoffs while Thunder with 12 points will be more desperate for a win today. Sixers sit with 17 points at second spot in the points table. Sixers will be happy to know that Steve Smith has come into such a brilliant form and would be hoping that he makes things easy for them in the Sydney derby today. 

Not to forget, each match from here will be special for Daniel Christian, who announced today that he will be retiring at the end of this BBL season. He said that he will keep his thank you speech for the final and hopefully the team can go on to win the championship. 

Coming to the match, Thunder will be hoping their stars step up and win the match for them. The likes of David Warner, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir need to step on the gas and deliver a good show and hopefully a victory for the Thunder. If they win today, Thunder will jump to third point in the points table, above Melbourne Renegades. Perth Scorchers currently lead the table with 20 points.

SIX vs THU Dream11 prediction

WICKET-KEEPERS:Josh Philippe, Mike Gilkes

BATSMEN: David Warner, Alex Hales, Steve Smith

ALL-ROUNDERS: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

BOWLERS: Ben Drawshuis, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, N McAndrew

SIX vs THU Predicted Playing XI:

Sydney Sixers Probable XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy

SydneyThunder probable XI: Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Brendan Doggett

Live Tv

Big Bash League 2022-23BBL-12BBLSydney Sixers vs Sydney ThunderSIX vs THUSIX vs THU Dream11Dream11SIX Dream11THU Dream11SIX Predicted 11THU Predicted 11SIX vs THU Live StreamingSIX vs THU TV Timing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu