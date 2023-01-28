SJH vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 19 SJH vs ABD in Sharjah, 330PM IST, January 28

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) will take on Sharjah Warriors (SJH) in Match No 19 of the International League T20 on Saturday, January 28 at the Sharjah stadium. Knight Riders have not won a single game in this edition of the ILT20. They have played six matches, losing five while one finished as No Result. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriors have played the same number of matches, winning two while they lost 3 matches. One of their matches got No Result. SJH are placed at fourth in the points table. Both teams still have four matches left in the tournament. While it looks almost impossible for Knight Riders to qualify for the last four from here. Sharjah can still make it. They need to ensure that they won today and the games to follow.

At the same time, Knight Riders would be hoping to at least open their account in the tournament. The fact that despite boasting of big names like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, ADB have not posted a win in 6 matches speaks for their listless show so far. Neither Narine or Russell feature in top 10 bowlers and batters list in this edition of ILT20.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be conducted on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders begin?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 2023 match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be telecast on Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

The match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website.

Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Joe Denly, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI:

Sharjah Warriors: Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Joe Denly, Chris Benjamin, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(C), Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein