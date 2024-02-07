SJH vs ADB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 2024 Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders In Abu Dhabi, 8PM IST, February 7

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADB) take on Sharjah Warriors in Match 23 of ILT20 today in Abu Dhabi. The game is expected to be an intense battle between bat and ball. After MI Emirates qualified for the playoffs, ADB could become the second team to qualify today with a win over SJH. Warriors are still technically in the race for the playoffs but the likelihood of that happening is very less. They need to win both their remaining matches by a considerable margin to be stay afloat in the tournament and then hope that other results also fall in their favour.

The match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In the recent eight matches played at this particular venue, there have been noticeable trends. Teams batting first have typically scored an average of 159 runs, while those batting second have averaged slightly lower at 151 runs. The highest total achieved was an impressive 189 runs for the loss of 2 wickets, accomplished by MIE against ADKR. Interestingly, this same match also saw the highest successful chase, with MIE again reaching 189 runs. Statistically, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 88% of the matches, indicating a significant advantage for the side setting the initial target. Conversely, teams batting second have managed to secure victory in only 13% of the contests, suggesting a notable challenge in chasing down targets at this venue.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Sharjah Warriors: Squads

Sharjah Warriors Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Johnson Charles, Liam Livingstone, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Sean Williams, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Maheesh Theekshana, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Basil Hameed, Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory, Christopher Sole, Dilshan Madushanka, Mark Watt

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Sam Hain, Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Imad Wasim, David Willey, Joshua Little, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Sunil Narine, Sabir Ali, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Marchant de Lange

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable Playing 11s

Sharjah Warriors Probable 11: N Dickwella (wk), MJ Guptill, Joe Denly, T Kohler-Cadmore (C), LS Livingstone, SC Williams, DR Sams, M Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, AU Rashid, Junaid Siddique

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Probable 11: JM Clarke, MS Pepper (wk), A Sharafu, SR Hain, LJ Evans, RS Bopara, IM Wasim, SP Narine (C), DJ Willey, J Little, Ali Khan

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Sharjah Warriors: Dream11 Picks

WK – J Charles, M Pepper

Batters – T Kohler Cadmore, R Bopara

All-rounders– A Russell (C), L Livingstone, S Williams, D Sams (VC), D Willey, I Wasim

Bowlers – M Theekshana