SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 2024 Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals In Sharjah, 8PM IST, January 29
Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction SJH vs DUB ILT20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The group stage of the current edition of the International League T20 2024 (ILT20 2024) has reached its halfway mark, with each team completing four matches. The competition is fierce, and the upcoming match is set to feature a showdown between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals on Monday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. The Capitals currently hold the second position, while the Warriors find themselves at the bottom of the standings. A victory in this crucial match could propel the Capitals to the top spot, while the Warriors could make a significant move upwards in the rankings.
SJH vs DUB: Match Details
Match: Sharjah Warriors (SJH) vs Dubai Capitals (DUB) Match 14, ILT20 2024
Match Date: January 28, 2024 (Monday)
Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 06:30 PM LOCAL
Venue: Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
SJH vs SUB Dream11 Team:
Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings
Batters: David Warner, Tom Kohler Cadmore
All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain First-Choice: Sikandar Raza|| Captain Second-Choice: Sam Billings
Vice-Captain First-Choice: Daniel Sams || Vice-captain Second-Choice: David Warner
Sharjah Warriors Probable Playing 11
N Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, MJ Guptill, Basil Hameed, T Kohler-Cadmore (C), Joe Denly, DR Sams, L Gregory, Chris Woakes, M Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah
Dubai Capitals Probable Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (C), BR Dunk, Sam Billings, R Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, RE van der Merwe, Akif Raja, D Chameera
Sharjah Warriors Vs Dubai Capitals: Squads
Dubai Capitals Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali
Sharjah Warriors Squad: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad, Christopher Sole, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt
Live Tv