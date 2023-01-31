SJH vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints, LIVE Streaming Details: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 23 SJH vs VIP in Sharjah, 730PM IST, January 31
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction SJH vs VIP ILT20 2023 match No. 23 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SJH vs VIP, Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Sharjah Warriors will lock horns against Desert Vipers in match no. 23 of the ILT20 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (January 31). The last clash between the two sides was an exciting one as Alex Hales smashed 82. Vipers chased down their target of 146 with 20 balls left. Vipers are ahead of the Warriors with 10 points from their 7 games played whereas Warriors have 7 points from their 7 matches played so far.
Ahead of the match between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers, here is all you need to know:
On what date will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers be played?
The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will be conducted on January 31, Tuesday.
Where will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers be played?
The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers Begin?
The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 2023 match between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers?
The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will be telecast on Zee Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers?
The match between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website.
Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Alex Hales
Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis
Suggested Playing XI for Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings
Batsmen: Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro
All-rounders: Tom Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Rohan Mustafa
Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique
Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers Predicted Playing XI:
Sharjah Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Denly (c), Adam Hose, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Shiraz Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Live Tv
More Stories