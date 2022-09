Things got heated between Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khana and Danushka Gunathilaka after the Sri Lanka reverse-sweeped world's best bowler T20I spinner in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s clash at Sharjah on Saturday (September 3). However, Rashid bowled the left-hander two balls later to reply to the arguement they had and had the last laugh.

Later on, Sri Lanka clinched the victory and broke the record of the highest chase at Sharjah in T20I cricket.

Checkout the heated arguement video here....