SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 7.30 PM IST, September 3

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

An epic clash awaits cricket fans as Afghanistan and Sri Lanka take on each other in the first clash of the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday (September 2) at Sharjah. The last time these two sides met each other was in the first match of the tournament and Afghanistan had crushed Sri Lanka in that match. Afghan bowlers had bundled out Sri Lankans for a mere 105 inside 20 overs with Fazalhaq Farooqi being the highest wickettaker with 3 scalps. 

The Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping that history is not repeated on Saturday night in Sharjah. They are coming into the match on the back of a superb win over Bangladesh in thrilling contest. Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis will be key players for Sri Lanka in this big game. While for Afghanistan, captain Mohammad Nabi will be banking on his most experienced T20 bowler Rashid Khan and openers Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the Super 4 clash. 

Afghanistan are one of the better T20 sides in the world. However, it has been their batting which has been the reason of their defeats in the past. In this tournament, Afghans have been batting well and if they display their all-round show, they will be able to beat Lankans.   

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kushal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

