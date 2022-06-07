हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022

SL vs AUS 1st T20: Josh Hazlewood shines as Australia thrash hosts by 10 wickets

Australia captain Aaron Finch (61 not out) and David Warner (70 not out) then struck an unbeaten opening partnership as the visitors wrapped up the match with six overs to spare after the game was twice delayed by rain. 

File image (Source: Twitter)

Reigning Twenty20 world champions Australia sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took four wickets and their openers comfortably chased a modest target. 

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka looked to be in control when they were 100-1 in the 12th over but the hosts were bundled out for 128 as Hazlewood took three wickets in an over to finish with 4-16, while Mitchell Starc bagged 3-26.

The Australian cricket board announced before the match that fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was in their T20 squad, would return home after breaking a finger in the nets.

The second T20 will be held on Wednesday followed by the third on Saturday. The teams will then play five one-day internationals and two tests.

