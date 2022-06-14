Sri Lanka will begin their five-match ODI series against Australia with their first ODI at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday (June 14). Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc hit the training session at Pallekele stadium ahead of the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, but it’s unlikely he will be a part of the playing XI for the opener later on Tuesday despite the hosts woefully short of quick bowlers.

The reason he could be left out is the fact that the injured index finger of the bowling arm is still taped and International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations ‘prevent him from playing the opening match’, a report in cricket.com.au said on Tuesday.

Australia’s pace bowling stock has been severely depleted on the tour because of injuries to four players in the space of a week. And even while Starc might be fit for the game, Australia ‘will not be permitted to’ play one of their best 50-over bowlers, the report said. The 32-year-old pace mainstay suffered a deep gash in the index finger of his left bowling hand in the opening over of the T20 series. He subsequently did not play the remaining T20Is and, while the injury may have healed somewhat and he could be fit to bowl with a taped finger, the sport’s global governing body regulations prevent it.

Australia were planning to play three quicks – Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Test skipper Pat Cummins – in the opening ODI to put pressure on the opposition from the first game itself, but given the situation they’ll have to look for an alternative to Starc.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium

Date & Time: June 14 at 2.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLiv website and app

SL vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood