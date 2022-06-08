Hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in second T20 of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (June 8). Aaron Finch’s Australian side are 1-0 up in the series after their 10-wicket win over Dasun Shanaka’s team on Tuesday in the first game.
Australia will miss the services of pacer Mitchell Starc in the second game after he injured his bowling finger on spike of his boot. The visitors may replace Starc with either Jhye Richardson or leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to replace the injured speedster. Sean Abbot is ruled out of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka after fracturing his finger in the nets.
Reigning Twenty20 world champions Australia sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took four wickets and their openers comfortably chased a modest target.
Put in to bat, Sri Lanka looked to be in control when they were 100-1 in the 12th over but the hosts were bundled out for 128 as Hazlewood took three wickets in an over to finish with 4-16, while Mitchell Starc bagged 3-26.
Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd T20
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: June 8 at 7 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six and SonyLiv website and app
SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood