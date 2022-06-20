Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka cracked a brilliant 137 while Kusal Mendis scored a half-century before getting injured as Sri Lanka beat Australia by six wickets in the third ODI on Sunday (June 19) to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 292 to win, Sri Lanka shook off the early dismissal of Niroshan Dickwella for 25 as Nissanka and Mendis combined for a brilliant 170-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side in complete control.

But while Mendis retired hurt with a hamstring injury on 87, Nissanka hung on to take his team close to the finish line which they crossed with nine balls to spare after to a quick-fire 25 by Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka’s steady 13. Nissanka’s knock came off 147 deliveries and contained 11 fours and two sixes.

Take a bow, Pathum Nissanka



What a brilliant match winning knock!#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Sn4iEDF99P June 19, 2022

Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and an unbeaten 70 from Travis Head and 62 from skipper Aaron Finch helped them to a competitive 291-6 on a tricky Colombo wicket which was slow and offered the spin bowlers some turn. Head and Alex Carey (49) combined superbly during their 72-run partnership after Australia found themselves in a difficult position at 121-4, before Glenn Maxwell smashed 33 off 18 balls in a strong finish to the innings.

Jeffrey Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers claiming 3/49 for Sri Lanka, who dropped four catches, while Head was lucky to survive a big appeal for leg-before when he was on four as the hosts did not review the umpire’s decision.

Brief scores: Australia 291/6 (Travis Head 70 n.o., Aaron Finch 62, Alex Carey 49; Jefferey Vandersay 3/49) lost to Sri Lanka 292/4 in 48.3 ovs (Pathum Nissanka 137, Kusal Mendis 87)

(with Reuters inputs)