NewsCricket
SL VS NAM DREAM11

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs NAM, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Namibia women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, October 16

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup finally kicks off from Sunday when 2014 champions Sri Lanka face Namibia at Geelong's Kardinia Park Stadium in Group A of the First Round. It will be followed by the United Arab Emirates facing off against the Netherlands later in the evening at the same venue. Sri Lanka will be in the battle for a Super 12 place alongside Namibia, UAE and the Netherlands. But the mood in the camp is buoyant after a landmark Asia Cup victory in the UAE, which is the reason behind the upbeat attitude of skipper Dasun Shanaka. Geelong is an hour's drive away from Melbourne and with the area being home to a majority of the Sri Lankan community, Shanaka hopes to see huge support for his team during first round matches.

Also Read: SL vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia online and on TV?

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

October 16, 9:30 AM

Simonds Stadium, Geelong

SL vs NAM, Fantasy Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis 

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounder: David Wiese, Wanindu Hassaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruben Trumplemann

SL vs NAM, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Kusal Mendis (c), JJ Smit, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumplemann, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

SL vs NAM Dream11SL vs NAM Dream11 news updateSL vs NAM Dream11 newsSL vs NAM Dream11 updateSri Lanka vs NamibiaSri Lanka vs Namibia news updateSri Lanka vs Namibia newsSri Lanka vs Namibia updateICC T20 World Cup 2022ICC T20 World Cup 2022 dream11

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN