SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, October 16

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup finally kicks off from Sunday when 2014 champions Sri Lanka face Namibia at Geelong's Kardinia Park Stadium in Group A of the First Round. It will be followed by the United Arab Emirates facing off against the Netherlands later in the evening at the same venue. Sri Lanka will be in the battle for a Super 12 place alongside Namibia, UAE and the Netherlands. But the mood in the camp is buoyant after a landmark Asia Cup victory in the UAE, which is the reason behind the upbeat attitude of skipper Dasun Shanaka. Geelong is an hour's drive away from Melbourne and with the area being home to a majority of the Sri Lankan community, Shanaka hopes to see huge support for his team during first round matches.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

October 16, 9:30 AM

Simonds Stadium, Geelong

SL vs NAM, Fantasy Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounder: David Wiese, Wanindu Hassaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruben Trumplemann

SL vs NAM, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Kusal Mendis (c), JJ Smit, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumplemann, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock