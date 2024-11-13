SL vs NZ 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second First ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

SL vs NZ 1st ODI: Following an exciting T20I series that ended in a 1-1 draw, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are all set to face off in a three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday, November 13. The series opener will be held at the iconic Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with both teams looking to carry forward their momentum and test their squads in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka’s Resurgence Under Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka has undergone a notable revival since former star batter Sanath Jayasuriya took over as head coach in July. The team's transformation under his guidance has been impressive, with a series win against the World Cup finalists, India, in August. This resurgence was further evidenced by their 2-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in the Test series held in September.

The Lankan side will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage, particularly by leveraging their spinners on the traditionally slow Dambulla pitch, which has often favored turn and bounce. With a strong squad led by stand-in captain Charith Asalanka, the hosts are ready to put up a solid fight.

New Zealand Facing Spin Challenge

On the other hand, New Zealand has shown flashes of brilliance, including a stunning 3-0 whitewash of India on their home turf. However, they have historically struggled against spin in subcontinent conditions, which could be a significant hurdle as they take on a spin-heavy Sri Lankan lineup. With key senior players resting ahead of a crucial Test series against England, the Kiwis are fielding a relatively young squad led by Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand’s squad features a blend of experienced players like Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, and Adam Milne, alongside rising stars like Tim Robinson and Josh Clarkson, who will be looking to prove their mettle in challenging conditions.

Match Details: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, November 13

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

SL vs NZ: Full Squads

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay (wk), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohamed Shiraz.

As both teams gear up for the first ODI, fans can expect a thrilling contest between bat and ball, with each side looking to gain an early advantage in the series. The encounter in Dambulla will set the tone for the rest of the series, with spin likely to play a decisive role in determining the outcome.