Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817944https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sl-vs-nz-1st-t20-free-live-streaming-when-where-and-how-to-watch-sri-lanka-vs-new-zealand-first-t20-match-live-telecast-on-mobile-apps-tv-and-laptop-in-india-2817944.html
NewsCricket
SL VS NZ 1ST T20I LIVE STREAMING

SL vs NZ 1st T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on November 9 at Dambulla. Scroll down to check the complete live streaming details of the first T20I match. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SL vs NZ 1st T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

SL vs NZ: Following their historic 3-0 Test series whitewash against India, New Zealand is set to switch gears and face Sri Lanka in a highly anticipated three-match T20I series. This will be New Zealand’s first T20I outing after their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. The Kiwis are determined to build on the momentum from their successful Test series and finish their subcontinent tour on a high note.

New Zealand Eye Redemption in T20Is The series against Sri Lanka offers New Zealand a chance to settle scores after the 0-2 T20I clean sweep they suffered at the hands of the Lankans in September. With a newfound confidence stemming from their Test triumph against India, the Kiwis will be eager to showcase their prowess in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka enters the T20I series with a positive mindset, having secured 2-1 victories in both the T20I and ODI series against West Indies. The Lankans will be aiming to carry forward that momentum as they face New Zealand on home turf.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Match Details

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2024
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Time: 7:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: 1st T20I Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place on Saturday (November 9).

Where will  Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

The live broadcast of the first T20I between SL and NZ will air on Sony Sports Network channel.

How to watch the live streaming of  Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

You can watch the live stream of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website in India

NZ vs SL: Full Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK