SL vs NZ 1st T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

SL vs NZ: Following their historic 3-0 Test series whitewash against India, New Zealand is set to switch gears and face Sri Lanka in a highly anticipated three-match T20I series. This will be New Zealand’s first T20I outing after their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. The Kiwis are determined to build on the momentum from their successful Test series and finish their subcontinent tour on a high note.

New Zealand Eye Redemption in T20Is The series against Sri Lanka offers New Zealand a chance to settle scores after the 0-2 T20I clean sweep they suffered at the hands of the Lankans in September. With a newfound confidence stemming from their Test triumph against India, the Kiwis will be eager to showcase their prowess in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka enters the T20I series with a positive mindset, having secured 2-1 victories in both the T20I and ODI series against West Indies. The Lankans will be aiming to carry forward that momentum as they face New Zealand on home turf.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Match Details

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2024

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: 1st T20I Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20 start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place on Saturday (November 9).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

The live broadcast of the first T20I between SL and NZ will air on Sony Sports Network channel.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

You can watch the live stream of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website in India

NZ vs SL: Full Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.