SL vs NZ 2nd T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to their two-match T20I series as they face off in the series-deciding second match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, November 10. With the home side leading the series 1-0, the visitors must win to avoid another series defeat.

Sri Lanka Riding High on Confidence

Sri Lanka clinched a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the opening match, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance led by their captain Charith Asalanka. Asalanka’s quickfire 28-ball 35 provided stability in a tricky chase, while Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga contributed crucial runs to chase down New Zealand’s total on a challenging pitch.

The bowling attack was spearheaded by young talents like Dunith Wellalage and pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who took key wickets to stifle New Zealand’s batting lineup. Riding on their momentum, Sri Lanka is now eyeing a series win on home soil, which would be their second consecutive home series triumph after defeating West Indies last month.

New Zealand Looking to Bounce Back

New Zealand, on the other hand, finds itself under pressure after a string of disappointing performances. Having been eliminated in the first round of the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Kiwis continued their struggles with a loss in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka. However, young all-rounder Zakary Foulkes emerged as a standout performer, showcasing his potential with an unbeaten 27 on a tough batting track, along with a three-wicket haul that kept his team in contention.

Heading into the decider, the New Zealand camp will rely heavily on experienced players like Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and the explosive Glenn Phillips to produce a strong performance. The senior pros will need to step up if they are to level the series and restore some confidence after recent setbacks..

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Match Details

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2024

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: 2nd T20I Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20 start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will take place on Sunday (November 10).

Where will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in India?

The live broadcast of the second T20I between SL and NZ will air on Sony Sports Network channel.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in India?

You can watch the live stream of the second t20 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website in India

NZ vs SL: Full Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

With the series on the line, fans can expect an intense battle between two determined sides eager to finish on a high note. Will Sri Lanka clinch another series win at home, or will New Zealand find a way to fight back and salvage a series draw? All eyes will be on Dambulla as these two teams face off in the decisive second T20I.