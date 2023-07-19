Kamran Akmal Gets 'Sri Lanka' Spelling Wrong In Congratulatory Tweet For Saud Shakeel, Gets Brutally Trolled

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Kamran Akmal faced heat from the trolls on Twitter on Wednesday (July 19) after he posted a congratulatory tweet for Saud Shakeel and Naseem Shah. Shakeel struck his maiden Test double hundred, also becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double ton in Sri Lanka in a Test match. Kamran also praised bowler Naseem Shah for showing grit and fight with the bat, which is not his primary skill in cricket. Pakistan posted 461 in the first innings out which 208 runs belonged to Shakeel alone. Naseem may have scored just 6 but he ended up playing 78 balls, giving support to Shakeel from one end.

What was Kamran Akmal's tweet an why is it getting ratioed on Twitter for wrong reasons?

Kamran, who is fluent in Urdu but not in English language, ended up making a small error in his tweet which was posted to congratulate Shakeel. He wrote: "Congratulations Saud Shakeel first Pakistani player to make double hundred in Seri Lanka and good support by Naseem Shah." The spelling of Sri Lanka was written was 'Seri' Lanka and this was enough to invite the trolls. Suddenly, Kamran started trending for this human error. Not to forget, Kamran has been attacked in the past over his 'poor' English while speaking to the commentators as well as putting tweets in wrong English. His brother Umar Akmal gas faced similar fate.

Coming to Shakeel's innings, it was one of the finest knocks that one has seen in white clothing in recent years by a Pakistani batter. Shakeel played all textbook strokes to his historic double hundred. His innings included 19 fours and was a treat for the eyes. Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 310 in 95.2 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva scoring a hundred and Angelow Mathews finishing with 64.

In the 2nd innings, Madushka scored 52 and Dhananjaya de Silva was batting after going past the half-century as SL extended lead over 100.