SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2022

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Yasir Shah produces Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Kusal Mendis - WATCH

Yasir Shah delivered an absolutely unplayable delivery that pitched well outside leg stump and hit the top of Mendis' off stump after spinning unbelievably.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah on Monday produced a Shane Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis.

Shah produced this peach of delivery during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

On Day three of the Test match during Sri Lanka's second innings in the 56th over, Shah delivered an absolutely unplayable delivery that pitched well outside leg stump and hit the top of the right-hand batter's off stump after spinning unbelievably. Mendis was left shell-shocked and he walked back to the pavilion for a well-made 76. Watch the video of the delivery here:

The ball was a perfect tribute to Aussie spinner Shane Warne, who produced a pretty similar delivery in Manchester 29 years ago to dismiss Mike Gatting on the second day of the first Test of the Ashes series, at Old Trafford on June 4, 1993.

The ball landed wide of leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England's batsman Mike Gatting. The batter stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

While it will be difficult to surpass Warne's stunning ball, Yasir certainly went close as he produced a delivery that is sure to be talked about over the coming years.

Coming back to the Test, Sri Lanka set a 342-run target for the tourists on Day 4 of the opening Test at Galle. The hosts were bowled out for 337 in the second innings, however, Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 94.

