SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan in the 2 matches Test series which starts from Saturday. Galle International Stadium will host the 1st Test between the sides. Sri Lanka made a terrific comeback in the 2nd Test where they beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs to level the series 1-1. With their win, the ICC World Test Championship Standings have changed drastically as they move to the 3rd spot with a PCT of 54.17%. Prabath Jayasuriya who made a stunning debut against Australia will keep his spot whereas left-arm spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama have been overlooked for this series. Dinesh Chandimal who played his career-best knock against Australia in the 2nd Test will be the man to watch out for. They will be tested for sure as Pakistan to has a good bowling attack.

Pakistan on the other hand, are heading into this series on the back of a home series defeat against Australia 1-0. The last time they toured Sri Lanka way back in 2015 and lost the series 2-1. A lot of things have changed over the course of time and they are a completely different unit right now and will fancy their chances of taking an early lead in the series. It will be a crucial series for them considering their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings where they are placed in the 4th spot with a PCT of 52.38 %. Babar Azam is confident of side doing well in this series.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Date & Time: 16th July-20th July at 10:00 AM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

SL vs PAK, 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando

Pakistan

Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali

Top Picks

Batters

Babar Azam

Angelo Mathews



All-Rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers

Yasir Shah

Prabath Jayasuriya:

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal

Dream 11 for SL vs PAK 1st Test

Mohammad Rizwan, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Imam Ul Haq, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam (vc), Angelo Mathews, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya