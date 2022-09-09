SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 9

Sri Lanka will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in what will be a dress rehearsal for Sunday (September 11) final. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka and Pakistan already booked their place in the final after winning their opening two Super 4 matches against India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan tail-ender Naseem Shah credited self-belief and practice sessions in the nets for his final over heroics against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Naseem struck two consecutive sixes in the last over of the game to help his side beat Afghanistan and qualify for the final.

The 22-year-old who has already impressed with his fast bowling in the tournament, changed roles on Wednesday as his two stunning sixes not only sealed Pakistan’s one wicket win in a tense Super 4 match but also threw arch-rivals India out of the tournament.

“When I went in to bat I had the belief to hit the sixes. I practice (hitting sixes) and I knew they would bowl yorkers as they had the field up. I just tried and I executed,” Naseem said after the match.

“We need to have the belief, we can hit, we keep practicing in the nets and I also changed my bat, it worked. When you lose the ninth wicket, no one expects you to win, but I had belief that I can. I practice hitting a lot. This will be a memorable game for me. Everyone's forgotten I am a bowler.”

Pakistan needed 20 off 10 balls with two wickets in hand when Naseem came in. The no. 10 batter had only faced one ball in T20Is before that. Panic set in when Asif Ali was dismissed on the fifth ball of the penultimate over.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: September 9 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madhushanka

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka (C), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali, FK Zaman, Khushdil Shah, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, M Hasnain