SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints SRI LANKA vs WEST INDIES: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10 AM IST November 21 Sunday

SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Tomorrow's SL vs WI at Galle International Stadium, Galle: Sri Lanka will be aiming to win the Test series against West Indies for their outgoing coach Mickey Arthur. The head coach will soon become the head coach of Derbyshire. He has played a big role in building a new Sri Lankan team. West Indies on the other hand will be looking to maintain their good run in Indian subcontinent. Last time they were here, they had pulled off a brilliant come-from-behind win against Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka plays West Indies go in this Test series. Here is the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Test Dream11 Guru Tips and SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test, SL vs WI Probable XIs 1st SL vs WI Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series

TOSS: The 1st SL vs WI Test toss between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 9.30 AM IST – November 21.

Match Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne (batter), Roston Chase (batter), Angelo Mathews (all-rounder), Suranga Lakmal (bowler), Lasith Embuldeniya (bowler), Rahkeem Cornwall (Bowler), Jason Holder (all-rounder), Kemar Roach (Bowler), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Nkrumah Bonner (batter)

WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt.), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican/Jayden Seales

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

WI vs SL Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican, Veerasammy Permaul

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Kamil Mishara, Roshane Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekera.

