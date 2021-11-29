SL VS WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s 1st Test at Galle Stadium at 10AM IST November 29

SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream 11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SL vs WI at Galle Stadium: Sri Lanka Test wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal said that he is hopeful of reviving his career in the team with the given opportunity in the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies. Chandimal was included in the Playing XI after Niroshan Dickwella was suspended for one year for breaking Covid protocols.

“I started in Tests as a wicketkeeper, batting around No. 5 and 6. After about 2015, when our senior batters retired, I had the chance to come up the order and bat at No. 4. It’s not easy to bat No. 4 and keep wickets, so I didn’t have the gloves. But now I’ve got the chance again to bat lower down and keep wickets. I`m hoping to give it everything,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Chandimal as saying.

West Indies batter Nkrumah Bonner has said that his side needs to employ smart tactics in order to get the better of Sri Lanka spinners. Sri Lanka had defeated West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test which concluded last week.

“The ball is spinning a lot, so we’ve got to be more precise in our footwork – whether we’re going to come forward or go back. These are small things we need work on if we want to be more sure in our defense, and when we attack,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Bonner as saying.

TOSS TIME: 930AM IST

Match Time: 10AM IST

Venue: Galle Stadium

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal, Joshua da Silva

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Jason Holder (VC), Roston Chase, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope

SL vs WI Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Roshen Silva

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul

