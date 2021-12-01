SL vs WI: Lasith Embuldeniya's magic delivery that cleaned up Kraigg Brathwaite - WATCH

Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya is popular for weaving magic with the ball and Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies saw yet another terrific display from the bowler.

He dimissed Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with an absolute peach of a delivery. Brathwaite is among the solid defenders of the cricket ball. But on Wednesday, he was done in by the genius of Embuldeniya.

Brathwaite was batting on 72, when the Embuldeniya bowled from over the wicket, pitching it slightly out of leg stump to right-hand batter. Brathwaite lunged ahead to defend it, however, it turn away sharply from him so much that it beat him all ends up and hit his off stump.

That wicket really started the downfall of West Indies in the first innings. They went from being 166/2 to 253 all-out. Ramesh Mendis was the star bowler for the hosts, picking up six wickets.

The Test match is poised at the moment. West Indies managed to take a lead of 47 runs into the second innings. Sri Lanka had lost two wickets in the dying moments of the Day 3.

Watch the video here of the dismissal: