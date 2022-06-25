Clinching the three-match series will be in the mind of Team India when they take to the field in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday (June 25). It will be important for Indian batters to find form during this crucial match. The opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will have to provide great and positive starts to the side. Sabbhineni Meghana will also have to replicate her heroics during the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 play aggressively.

The contribution of the middle order consisting of batters like captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be extremely vital. They will have to carry on the momentum provided by openers or else stabilise the innings. India’s bowling was pretty great in the first T20I, restricting Lankans to 104/5 in their 20 overs in their pursuit of 139.

Spin bowling was India’s strength during the match, with Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shafali Verma taking wickets. Though pacer Pooja Vastrakar also took a wicket, the pace attack will be looking forward to getting more scalps and complementing the spin attack better. To level the series, Sri Lanka will have to work really hard on their batting. Their batting did not shine in the first match.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 2nd T20

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: June 25 at 2 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode and 27Sports

SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshita Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad