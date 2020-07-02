SLC optimistic about inaugural Lanka Premier League despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has said that he remains hopeful of hosting its first-ever Lankan Premier League in August this year despite concerns over the reopening of borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the country's goverment had given a green signal to SLC to host the tournament from August 8 to 22 after taking into account its decision to open its borders for foreign arrivals on August 1.

However, the Sri Lankan government has now pushed back the reopening of the country's main airport in Katunayake.

Reflecting on the same, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said that the island nation had done pretty well in containing the coronavirus and therefore, they would speak with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to allow the tournament to go ahead.

"We're hoping to speak to His Excellency [president Gotabaya Rajapaksa] and see if we can come to a decision.Sri Lanka has done very well in containing the coronavirus as opposed to other countries in the region, and as such we have had a lot of interest from foreign players in taking part in the tournament," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC CEO Ashley de Silva as saying.

The Lankan Premier League is likely to feature five teams and may last a little over three weeks.

The players for each team will be selected via an auction process, similar to the one followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL).Each team will be allowed to rope in six foreign players and four in the Playing XI.

The Sri Lanka Premier League will take place in either single round-robin format or double format, which will be followed by semi-finals and final matches.