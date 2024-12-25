Smriti Mandhana Seals Top Spot In ICC ODIs And T20Is Rankings

Swashbuckling Indian batter Smriti Mandhana closed in on the top spot while occupying the second slot in both the ICC T20I and ODI batting rankings released on Tuesday. While Mandhana moved a spot in the T20I rankings, the Indian vice-captain retained her second place in the ODI charts, following impressive performances against the West Indies in both the formats.

The left-hander's ODI rating of 739 is only bettered by Laura Wolvaardt's 773, and her T20I rating of 753 is narrowly shaved by Beth Mooney's 757. Mandhana made 62 (41b) and 77 (47b) in the two T20Is for the week to move up to No.2, completing a trifecta of half-centuries against Hayley Matthews' team in as many matches.

The 28-year-old went on to make 91 (102) in the opening ODI in Vadodara, and now boasts scores of 50 plus in her last five visits to the crease in international action. On the opposing side, Matthews too showed her class with bat in hand, with scores of 85 not (47) and 22 (17) in the two T20Is across the week, leading to a two-spot jump to equal-third on the Rankings, level with Tahlia McGrath with a rating of 748.

The bottom half of the ODI batting top-ten meanwhile saw multiple shuffles, as ICC Women's Championship action played out across the world. Harmanpreet Kaur's score of 34 at Vadodara helped her jump three spots and is back in the top 10.

Australian Alyssa Healy's scores of 39 and 34 against New Zealand saw the opener up two spots to the eighth place with a rating of 640. Compatriot Annabel Sutherland enjoyed arguably the most noteworthy jump of the week, with scores of 105 not out and 42 leading to an 11-spot climb to 18th (563 rating points).

The right-arm quick went on to claim 3/39 in the third ODI to see her move up two spots into 7th on the All-Rounder rankings (301), moving past Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu. While there was little change in top ten bowling rankings across ODI and T20I cricket, emerging talents across series in India and New Zealand did make significant strides.

India pacer Renuka Singh's 5/29 in Vadodara ODI led to a six-spot jump to 20th (497) in the bowlers' rankings. As Australia powered to a third consecutive ICC Women's Championship victory, their bowling charge came through Alana King (up two spots to 12th), and Kim Garth (up four spots to 13th), with Sutherland's effort also leading to a three-spot jump to 17th on the bowling rankings.

New Zealand's Melie Kerr moved to 11th (572 points) on the other side.