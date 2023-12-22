In a captivating display of cricketing prowess, Smriti Mandhana stole the spotlight with a brilliant innings during the Test against Australia at Wankhede. The left-hander's aggressive strokes and elegant play had the home crowd on their feet as she approached a well-deserved century. However, Mandhana's innings took an unexpected turn on the fourth ball of the 39th over. A casual attempt at a single after slicing a good-length ball led to a runout, denying her the chance to reach triple digits. The error in judgment cost India a crucial wicket, reducing them to 148/3 in pursuit of Australia's first-innings score of 219.

Gift to the Aussies

The mistimed run was a gift for the Australian team, who had struggled to contain Mandhana's onslaught. The visitors, seemingly clueless about how to counter her, capitalized on the opportunity, tightening their grip on the game.

Mandhana's Impact on Day 2

Mandhana's innings on Day 2 showcased her prowess, as she continued her onslaught against Garth, Cheatle, Gardner, Sutherland, and King. The left-hander's aggressive approach yielded a remarkable third half-century in Tests, marking a historic milestone in front of the home crowd.

Ghosh and Rodrigues Shine

Despite Mandhana's untimely exit, debutant Richa Ghosh and the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues showcased resilience, steadying India's ship. Ghosh, opening her account with a boundary, quickly amassed 20 runs, while Rodrigues utilized her signature cover drive and sweep to keep the scoreboard ticking.

In the ongoing India Women vs Australia Women Only Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, the game has witnessed a riveting battle between the two cricketing powerhouses. After winning the toss, Australia Women opted to bat, posting a total of 219 in their first innings. However, India Women faced setbacks with the unfortunate runout of Smriti Mandhana, who showcased stellar form with a notable 74 runs. As the teams head into Day 3, India Women trail by 26 runs at Lunch Break. The match promises further excitement, with Mandhana's runout creating a dramatic turn in this gripping encounter of the Australia Women tour of India, 2023-24.