Watch: Snake On The Cricket Field During LPL 2023 Game, Former RCB All-Rounder Almost Steps On It - Video Goes Viral

In a heart-pounding incident that left cricket fans both shocked and amused, a video of the Lankan Premier League 2023 game has taken the internet by storm. The footage captures a spine-tingling moment when a snake slithered onto the cricket field, nearly causing a cricketer to step on it. Retired Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana found himself in a hair-raising situation during a LPL fixture, highlighting the unexpected challenges that can arise in the world of sports.

A lucky escape for Udana. pic.twitter.com/R3Gg2yxVkh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

Snake Encounter at R Premadasa Stadium

The gripping incident unfolded at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Isuru Udana, known for his left-arm seam bowling, was actively fielding near the boundary when his attention was abruptly diverted. The video showcases the pacer's startled expression as he noticed the snake's presence dangerously close to his feet. Udana's quick reflexes saved him from a potential reptilian attack, leading to a sigh of relief and amusement among spectators and fellow players alike.

A Week of Unwanted Guests

Surprisingly, this wasn't the first time a snake had caused a stir during the Lankan Premier League 2023. Merely a week before Udana's close encounter, a similar incident had halted play between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura. The snake's intrusion had forced match officials to temporarily suspend the game until the ground staff ensured the safety of players. The successive snake sightings have raised questions about the surrounding environment's impact on the cricket grounds.

B-Love Kandy Triumphs Amidst Drama

Despite the nail-biting snake incident, the match between B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings proceeded with high-octane action. B-Love Kandy emerged victorious, securing an 8-run win over their opponents. Setting a target of 178 runs, Kandy's batting performance was led by Pakistan's Mohammad Haris, who showcased an impressive 81 off 51 balls, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes. Angelo Mathews and Fakhar Zaman also contributed significantly with scores of 22 each, while Wanindu Hasaranga's cameo added a swift 19 runs off 14 balls.

Jaffna Kings' Challenge and Udana's Crucial Wicket

The Jaffna Kings put up a commendable fight, with Shoaib Malik's unbeaten 55 as the standout performance. Isuru Udana, not only known for his snake encounter but also his cricketing skills, delivered an impactful performance, securing a wicket and conceding only 30 runs in his 4-over spell. Udana's crucial dismissal of David Miller proved pivotal at a crucial juncture, enhancing his reputation as a skilled bowler.

The incident of a snake on the cricket field during a Lankan Premier League 2023 game has captivated the cricketing world, serving as a reminder that the unpredictable nature of sports extends beyond the boundaries of competition. While the viral video brought amusement and shock, the match itself witnessed exceptional performances from both teams, with B-Love Kandy emerging as the triumphant side. As the LPL 2023 season continues, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more action-packed moments, hoping that the drama remains within the realm of the sport itself.