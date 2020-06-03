Some PSL owners willing to sell their teams, claims Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday (June 2) claimed that some Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners are ready to sell their teams in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has halted all cricketing operations across the world.

It is to be noted that the knockout stage of the 2020 edition of Pakistan`s domestic T20 league was postponed in March due to coronavirus outbreak and Akhtar said that it is highly unlikely that the tournament would resume in the near fututre.

"I know some people wouldn`t like to hear this but some owners are looking to sell their franchisees. I would be more than happy to provide financial and non-monetary support to keep the PSL alive and to thrive," Akhtar told a TV channel.

"I think if we do the math, the PSL can`t be held before 16 to 18 months. The World Cup will also take probably after eight months because time is needed for the coronavirus issue to settle down. The thing is if there is no proper cricket until say September, how can the PSL be held in four months? I don`t think the board can ask for money from the franchisees in this situation. As far as I know some franchises are already ready to sell their brand. They have offers," he added.

Not just the PSL, the Indian Premier League 2020 also got postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 3.75 lakh lives across the globe so far.