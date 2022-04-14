Son of a barber: RR pacer Kuldeep Sen's 5 unknown facts, check here

Kuldeep Sen has been making raves in IPL 2022 with his brilliant performances.

In RR's last match, he shon with the ball in hand. It was his IPL debut, but Sen showed great calmness as he managed to defend 165 against Lucknow Super Giants despite the late scare from Marcus Stoinis.

It was a superb final over from Kuldeep Sen as he defended the 15 runs needed to win for LSG in last 6 balls.

Stoinis was looking ominous and was connecting the ball well but youngster kept calm and took his side to their third win in 4 games as RR clinched the thriller by 3 runs.

In his second game, he bowled another peach to Gujarat Titans Vijay Shankar and got him dismissed for just 3, giving his side another brilliant start with the ball in hand.

We bring you 5 unknown facts about the RR pacer Kuldeep Sen:

When was he born?

Kuldeep Sen was born on October 22, 1996.

First-class debut?

He made his FC debut for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match vs TN in 2018.

T20 debut?

Sen debuted for MP in T20 in a clash vs Mumbai in Indore in 2019.

IPL price?

Sen got his maiden IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auction 2022 at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Family

Sen’s father works as a barber and the speedster was advised not to take up cricket by his family during his early days.