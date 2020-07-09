Sophie Devine appointed new captain of New Zealand women's cricket team

All-rounder Sophie Devine has been named as the new captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team on full-time basis, while Amy Satterthwaite has been appointed as her deputy.

30-year-old Sophie was initially named as an interim captain of the White Ferns last season and, now her strong leadership quality has seen her being appointed as permanent skipper of the team.

Satterthwaite, on the other hand, has been roped in as the vice-captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team following her return from the maternity leave.

Reflecting on her new role, Devine said that she thoroughly enjoyed her time as captain over the last season and now she is looking forward to work with Satterthwaite and form a well-established leadership group.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the WHITE FERNS captaincy.I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website quoted Devine as saying.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group," she added.

Satterthwaite, on the other hand, stated that she is eagerly looking forward to return to international cricket and do her best to support the team.

Welcoming Satterthwaite on board, NZC chief executive David White said that he is delighted to see the former return to international cricket and take up the new role alongside Devine.

"I want to congratulate Sophie on this appointment. It’s always a great honour to captain your country and especially so in a season in which the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is being played in your own country.It’s also really encouraging to see Amy coming back into the side and, with other senior players such as Suzie Bates, offering Sophie such strong leadership support," he said.

The duo's appointment came as the White Ferns look to prepare themselves for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup in 2021 in New Zealand early next year.

Devine will take up the role of full-time skipper of the New Zelaand women's team with split- squad training camps, beginning in Lincoln next week.