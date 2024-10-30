‘Sore Today’: Cheteshwar Pujara Comes Up With Emotional Post After BCCI Declares IND Squad For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Last week, the BCCI selectors’ named the Indian squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy where a lot of young faces have been added to the team. The likes of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy have been added to the team. The series between India and Australia have always been intriguing and is one of the most followed series across international cricket.

The Indian team have the edge as they have been dominating since 2018-19 series win in Australia. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the top performers in series against Australia. On the back of his solid temper, he has won and saved a lot of games for India. But he has been out of the Indian team from some time now.

Days after the BCCI announced the Indian team for the series against Australia, Pujara shared a video of his training with the caption: "Sore today, strong tomorrow". The post has got the internet talking.

Sore today, strong tomorrow pic.twitter.com/o4HGwPqBHJ — Cheteshwar Pujara (cheteshwar1) October 29, 2024

Hanuma Vihari who was a part of India's back to back series wins in Australia feels that India will miss the services of Cheteshwar Pujara.

"Pujara will be a big miss. he was the backbone of the batting line-up in the last two series for Team India. He took blows, he batted time, he stayed there for a long time, he saw the new ball, he got runs. He made the job easier for the other batters coming in," Vihari told PTI in an interaction arranged by JioCinema.

"So that kind of role... who will play is a question mark for me. Currently I would say we have an attacking mode of a batting line up (the top six). All like to play their shots. Virat is the only one I feel in that batting line up who can be like a glue to the other batters.

"He can stay on and bat the most number of overs and you know batting in Australia is all about time. If you see off the new ball, it gets a little easier with the older Kookaburra ball," added Vihari who played the last of his 16 Tests in July 2022.