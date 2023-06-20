Sourav Ganguly Legal Trouble: Bengal Police Probe Complaint Of Encroachment On Former BCCI President’s Land

Kolkata: The police in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district have started an investigation following a complaint about the illegal encroachment and occupying land owned by the former Indian cricket team captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. The complaint has been filed by Ganguly’s personal secretary Tanya Bhattacharya, who claimed that a person named Supriyo Bhowmik, recently tried to encroach and occupy a land registered in the name of the cricket academy of Ganguly in an area under Maheshtala Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

In the police complaint, Bhattacharya also stated that when being resisted by the security personnel, Bhowmik and some of his associates showered abuses. The accused has also called her up on phone and abused her, Bhattacharya stated in her police complaint.

As per the latest information available, the accused person has been summoned at Maheshtala Police Station and was being questioned. The accused, according to police sources, has denied the allegation and floated a counter allegation that he was framed for protesting against immoral activities by the security personnel.

Meanwhile, the former BCCI president highlighted the difference between the present Test team and ones in the past under him, adding that his team used to score big totals at big venues consistently. He said that scoring big totals in the first innings adds pressure on opponents and the current Indian team is lacking to do it in knockout matches.

“Aggression is fine but you also need performance with that. If you see the five-six years between 2001 and 2006, India’s batting scored 500-600 runs in big-big venues, whether it was Sydney, Brisbane, Headingley, Nottingham, Oval, Peshawar, Islamabad, or Lahore, due to which they put the opposition team under pressure,” Ganguly said to Star Sports.

When asked about changes in Test cricket in the last decade, Ganguly said that India need to score 350-400 in their first innings regardless of the changes in situations and wickets. “So I feel the Indian team will have to do that somewhere or the other. I understand cricket has changed slightly between what it was 10 years ago and now, the situations and wickets have changed, but India will have to see that they score 350-400 runs in the first innings in Test cricket,” Ganguly added.