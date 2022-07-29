BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be back on the cricket league. He will take part in a special cricket match in Legends League Cricket. Ganguly confirmed the same through an Instagram LIVE that he is playing a special match in the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket. Recently LLC announced that the upcoming season would be hosted in India. Thus, Indian fans would be able to see Sourav Ganguly play once again, even for a special match for social causes.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We thank legendary Sourav Ganguly for playing a match with other legends. Once a legend, always a legend, Dada is always there for Cricket. And he will play a special social cause match, which is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. We hope to see some iconic dada shots.”

Ganguly took to Instagram and wrote: "Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one off charity fund raising game for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket @llct20 need to hit some cricket balls soon .."

Dada, as he is populary called, has been an inspiration for many young cricketers who grew up watching him and made it big in the game of Cricket. Millions of fans vouch for his style and passion for Cricket. It would be very exciting for the fans to watch him back on the field.

Ganguly featured for India in more than 450 international matches. He played 113 Test matches, scoring 7212 runs at an average of 42.18, with 16 tons and 1 double ton.

The former India captain was a successful opening batter for India who played quite a lot in the middle order as well. He played 311 ODIs for India, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 40.73, with 22 hundreds.

Ganguly also had a short IPL career. He played 59 matches, scoring 1349 runs at an average of 25.45 and with a strike rate of 106.81. He retired in 2008 after playing a Test match vs Australia at Nagpur. His last stint on the cricket field in a professional game came 4 years later when he played his last match in 2012 for Pune vs KKR.