Former India captain and present BCCI President Sourav Ganguly denied reports of him taking part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022. Ganguly said that news was not true. The ex- India cricketer was supposed to play for the India Legends team alongside Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yousuf Pathan. Ganguly told PTI, “I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true."

The Legends League Cricket's official Twitter handle posted a photo of Dada claiming that he has joined the league and will feature in the 2022 season. Here's what LLC Tweeted -

According to the official release, Ganguly said, "It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends." The release even carried a quote from co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja. "Watching Saurav Ganguly playing in the field after so many years is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. With great pleasure, we welcome him to the Legends family and looking forward to witness their collective magic on the field at LLC Season 2. We hope to see some iconic dada shots," Raheja said.

Earlier last week iconic players like Bret Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S. Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.

The first season of Legends League Cricket had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during the first season.