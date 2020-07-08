Sourav Ganguly turns 48: Fans post wishes on former India captain's birthday

Today (July 8) is the 48th birthday of former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Wishes poured in from all around Twitter for 'Dada', as Ganguly is fondly called, on his 48th birthday.

Ganguly, who is now BCCI president, will always be remembered as the person who gave Indian cricket team a belief to win matches overseas. He led Indian side from the front and was the game-changer for the Indian side in the early 2000s. It is to be noted that Ganguly was appointed the captain of Indian cricket team when the team was going going through match-fixing controversy.

Ganguly's fan took to Twitter on Wednesday on the occasion of his 48th birthday or as they like to call him, the #BengalTiger.

That is why India had many captains but only one LEADER !

During his captaincy, Ganguly gave the opportunity to some of the greatest match-winners ofr India, including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Under Ganguly's leadership, the 'Men in Blue' played 146 ODI matches. They won 76 matches, and lost 65 matches, while 5 matches went into a no result. Dada's ODI's win percentage was at 53.90.

Ganguly also led India to victory in 21 Tests out of the 49 he led. His Test side lost 13 and tied/drew 15 matches, making his Test win percentage 42.85.

If we look at Dada's home and away Test and ODI records, he led the ODI team to 24 wins out of the 51 away games, lost in the same number of matches and tied/no result in 3.

Ganguly has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He has 7,212 Test runs to his name with an average of 42.18 that includes 16 tons, where the first one came in his debut match in 1996. He also has 35 half-centuries and 32 wickets.