SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Yuvraj Singh and more wish the 'Prince of Kolkata'

Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the Men in Blue side in 2004 when MS Dhoni made his debut in ODI against Bangladesh.

Jul 08, 2022

Sourav Ganguly turns 50

Sourav Ganguly turned 50 on Friday (July 8) as the whole nations sent him birthday wishes. The former India captain influenced many cricketers and individuals during his prime. From sportstars to common people, everyone is a fan of 'DADA' as Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for the BCCI president.

Former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for Ganguly tweeting, "Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. lots of love and best wishes always."

Similarly, another Indian legend Mohammed Kaif also tweeted for Dada captioning it,"From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole—here's wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday."

Even the minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Mr. Nitin Gadkari took on twitter to wish the BCCI president. 

Checkout the other wishes for Ganguly below...

Ganguly was the captain of the Men in Blue side in 2004 when MS Dhoni made his debut in ODI against Bangladesh. Despite being dismissed on a duck, Dhoni was given chances by Sourav and later on, it MS Dhoni who was the man in charge while Ganguly played his last Test and ODI.

Sourav Ganguly was a huge asset to Indian cricket as he played a big role in 2000s to make Indian cricket and guide them into right direction. Ganguly has unbelievable feats like Hundred in a World Cup Semi-final, hundred on Test debut, 10,000+ runs in ODI, 7000+ runs in Tests, lead India into the final of 2003 World Cup and many more.

