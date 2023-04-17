Now, Sourav Ganguly Unfollows Virat Kohli On Instagram After Handshake Snub

The already-strained relationship between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli has taken another hit, as Ganguly unfollowed Kohli on Instagram after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. The incident occurred after RCB defeated DC, with Virat avoiding a handshake with Ganguly, who reciprocated by also avoiding the gesture. The snub caused a social media frenzy, and Kohli later unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram. Now, Ganguly has done the same.

This latest development comes after the two clashed during Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president. Kohli had accused the board of removing him from the captaincy, with Ganguly allegedly playing a key role in the decision. Ganguly, however, denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the decision was made through a process of discussion.

Ganguly unfollows Virat on Instagram pic.twitter.com/g5a9XCLoYx — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) April 17, 2023

Earlier in December 2021 Ganguly had told ANI: "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.”

However, later after a week, Kohli made the startling admission that he and the selection committee had never spoken. In 2021, he said these words at a news conference during India's trip of South Africa: “There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened.”

The tension between Ganguly and Kohli has reached a new level, with the unfollowing incident on Instagram adding fuel to the fire. The incident highlights the need for better communication and a more professional approach to conflict resolution in cricket, especially among senior officials and players. The upcoming match between RCB and DC will be an opportunity for both parties to move past this dispute and focus on the game.